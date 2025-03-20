ODT Odds On: Tipster is 'gone burger'

Calamity for the second week on end for ODT Odds On brought to you by the best little sports bar in the world the Baaa.

Our tipsters are shellshocked with their awful weekend and the Harness tipster is “gone burger” after three outs.

To be fair our Gallops tip, Flash Effect was a certainty beaten get on next time.

Understandably our tipsters have gone very conservative this weekend but even small fish are sweet.

Stay with us this week and hopefully get some “beer money”.