Impressive debut a local triumph for Winton filly

There's no disputing that Miki’s Deal’s impressive debut win in the group 2 Entain Southern Fillies Classic at Winton was a local triumph.

The filly made the most of her trip in the one-one for driver Matthew Williamson, charging away from her rivals for an emphatic win.

Miki’s Deal was raised by her breeders and owners, Marty and Daphne Fairbairn, who live just minutes from Central Southland Raceway, and she is trained by Winton committee member Brett Gray.

The filly had all of her trial outings at Winton, before making an explosive start to her racing career there on Thursday.

"That was a great win. I think there will be a fair old party in Winton tonight," Gray said.

While Miki’s Deal was enjoying home advantage ahead of her group 2 victory, her trainer was not.

Gray spent 10 days in Japan this month before returning home about a week before Winton Cup Day to put the finishing touches on his team.

That included making crucial final adjustments to Miki’s Deal’s shoeing before the race.

"Her last trial was outstanding, but she just went rough on the bend, so we got Franksy [Brendan Franks] to reshoe her.

"Matty said she paced beautifully today.

"She has been a lovely horse all the way through, and she has just kept stepping up every time we’ve taken her back to the trials.

"She’s got a great nature and a great attitude.

"Not many win their first start in a Group Two. It’s a great result for Marty and Daph."

Matthew Williamson found the one-one with Miki’s Deal — the same spot that Nathan Williamson secured for Betterthancash in the Winton Cup.

Nathan made the most of his catch-drive behind the Regan Todd-trained pacer, who continued his outstanding recent form in Southland with a victory in the 2400m feature.

Williamson enjoyed an outstanding Winton Cup Day, also driving Our Pinocchio, Passchendaele, and Utah Jazz to victory.

The latter two were among a training treble for the trainer-driver, who also produced Chez Dale to score.

Utah Jazz is set for a big showdown with her stablemate, Captains Mistress, after her impressive win in the final heat of the Southern Oaks Series.

The filly kept her unbeaten record intact with a powerful front-running display.

Captains Mistress looks like she will scrape into the Southern Oaks field.

The filly is eligible for the group 2 event after nominating for a cancelled heat.

Though she’s at the bottom of the qualifying ladder, the expected withdrawal of other fillies will secure her a spot.