After commanding Diamonds Day win, Jumal has trainer, driver in his thrall

Jumal, with Samantha Ottley at the reins, winds down having won the Diamond Creek Farm Classic at Ascot Park in Invercargill on Sunday. PHOTO: HRNZ / YOUTUBE

There is only going to be one argument between Steven Reid and Samantha Ottley after Jumal’s Group 1 win on Diamonds Day.

The 2-year-old justified his red-hot favouritism on Sunday with a brilliant win in the Diamond Creek Farm Classic at Ascot Park.

While Reid and Ottley are in agreement on Jumal being a classy customer, the pair are yet to agree on who is the bigger fan of the exciting youngster.

"I think Steven thinks he’s his No1 fan, but no, I certainly am," Ottley said.

"He is just a wee gem. For having three starts, he is just such a wee professional.

"If you look at him now, you wouldn’t even know he has had a race."

Ottley’s high opinion of Jumal was part of the reason the reinswoman took no chances in Sunday’s Group 1 feature.

After runner-up Freeze Frame took the lead off the favourites early, Ottley immediately retook the front.

"I thought on paper he was the best horse in the field, so I thought I would take luck out of it.

"I knew he would be good in front or in behind."

Reid and Ottley have formed a winning association in the months since the trainer moved from Auckland to Canterbury.

The reinswoman was full of praise for the trainer, who has unearthed yet another star pacer in Jumal.

"You get a lot of confidence driving for Steven," Ottley said.

"He has his horses ready to go and they’re very, very sharp.

"I have been lucky not just to drive for this fellow, but I have had a few winners for him, and I hope it can continue."

Jumal is raced by Malcolm Wrigley from Reid’s old stomping ground in Pukekohe.

The northern owner, who made the trip south to take in Jumal’s Group 1 triumph, shares in the ownership of the pacer with Reid’s partner, Bella Storer.

Ottley and Reid contributed to a special result for the Dawe family on Diamonds Day with Rakero Lightning.

The pacer ran second to Midnight Babe in Sunday’s opener, both horses raced by Dawe Contracting.

The quinella came days after the death of Ray Dawe, who owned both Dawe Contracting and Rakero Racing Stables alongside Ronnie and Kevin Dawe.

Midnight Babe is by champion sire Bettor’s Delight from the outstanding former race mare Beaudiene Bad Babe, who won the Group 2 Southern Oaks Final on Diamonds Day in 2009.