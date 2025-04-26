Williamson spoilt for choice

Nathan Williamson will chase more group race success with Captains Mistress on Diamonds Day tomorrow. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES

On current form, Nathan Williamson appeared to have an excruciating call to make ahead of the Group Two Macca Lodge-Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks.

The Branxholme trainer-driver opted for the tried and true in Captains Mistress, who will clash with her exciting and unbeaten stablemate Utah Jazz in Southland’s premier race for 3yr-old fillies at Ascot Park tomorrow.

Now that it has been made, Williamson will not lose any sleep if it turns out to be the wrong one.

"Obviously training both of them and both being raced by Mick Boots, I am going to be pretty stoked if one of them can beat the other and get the job done.

"I have gone with the proven filly at this stage in Captains Mistress.

"There is no doubting her class and I am really happy with where she is at.

"It is not to say Utah Jazz can’t come out and beat her, because she is very progressive.

"But until she gets out there on Sunday, she’s yet to prove herself in group company."

Captains Mistress (10) looks to have a slight draw advantage over Utah Jazz (7), who must start wide on the front row for driver Craig Ferguson.

"She’s a good filly, but from the draw it could be a little bit tricky for her.

"It will be up to Craig, but I can see him having to slot back somewhere, because there looks to be a lot of speed inside her."

What Utah Jazz has clearly over her star stablemate is recent racing.

Captains Mistress has had just one recent start, whereas Utah Jazz has had three.

However, a lack of fitness is not something Williamson is expecting to be an issue for his favourite.

"She is very well in herself. She will improve with more racing but she is pretty well where she needs to be."

"If she doesn’t have any bad luck and gets a reasonable enough run, I’d expect her to be hard to beat."

Williamson also starts a key contender in the group 2 Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes Final in Always Dreaming.

The 3yr-old is similar to Captains Mistress in that he has had only one run leading into a major event.

Similarly, he does not think a lack of fitness will be an issue for his charge.

"He has sharpened up off his run last week."

"He has been one of those horses that if you throw in the deep end, he will swim.

"He came home, licked the bowl and his work has really sharpened up.

"The draw (10) is the only real issue for him, but I still expect him to be very competitive."

Williamson also starts Duchess Maria in the group 3 Entain Southern Classic.

The debutante looks a genuine winning threat following her strong recent trials.

Miraculous and Secret Agent Man are also among the trainer’s powerful Diamonds Day lineup.