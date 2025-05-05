A star is born as Tua Lipa does Matheson stable proud

When Tua Lipa started his new campaign on the best possible note at Winton yesterday it came at the perfect time.

The pacer was clearly on song when charging out of the pack to score an impressive, penalty-free victory for junior Ellie Barron in his first start since September.

Tua Lipa is trained by Shane Matheson and partner Lisa Barrie, who race the 4-year-old with their Northern Southland neighbours, Noddy and Jane Orr.

The win elevated Tua Lipa to the position of Matheson’s stable star after the retirement of one of the Matheson stable’s most talented pacers.

Judaque was one of the big improvers in the Southland pacing ranks through last season, putting six wins on her record for another Northern Southland owner, Judy Dillon.

"Judaque bowed a tendon recently, so she has been retired," Barrie said.

"Judy isn’t going to try her again, so hopefully she can leave a lovely foal.

"We were all a bit sad because she was a special horse to us, so Tua Lipa has come back in at the right time."

Tua Lipa showed promise when winning one of his first five starts around a year ago.

After a good spell, the pacer has returned bigger and stronger, judging by his victory.

As much as he impressed on Sunday, Tua Lipa should only be better for his Winton outing.

"He had only had the one workout. Shane had taken him to Gore to work with a couple of our other horses, so he had had his workouts at home really," Barrie said.

"He should definitely improve with that run though. It is quite exciting.

"We don’t have anything planned out for him; we will just keep racing him and let him tell us where to go."

Tua Lipa completed a winning double for driver Barron, who scored earlier at Winton with Bombay Glacier.

The mare capped consistent form for trainer Alan Paisley when sustaining a three-wide run from the 1000m to clinch a deserved victory after a string of consistent efforts.