Nuggets signing has NBA expectations

Ben Henshall. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ben Henshall is on the right path to play for the Australian Boomers and maybe even in the NBA.

But first he has to conquer the New Zealand National Basketball League when he suits up for the Otago Nuggets this season.

The 19-year-old 1.95m shooting guard has signed with the franchise for 2024.

He is another one of the Perth Wildcats rostered players dispatched to New Zealand to develop their craft with the Nuggets.

The two teams share the same owners and now frequently share the same players as well.

Henshall is effectively the new Michael Harris. Harris came over last season to work on his game and he shone for the Nuggets.

Now it is Henshall’s turn and Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere is thrilled.

He signed a two-year deal with the Wildcats in April and made his debut in October, which was best described as stunning.

He scored a game-high 24 points in a 110–99 loss to the South East Melbourne Phoenix to become the first Australian to top score on debut.

"This guy can fill it up," Matehaere said.

"He is on a pathway to make the Aussie Boomers and he is super exciting. He’s got NBA scouts interested in him.

"There is a lot of big wraps on this kid."

Henshall will join guard Dontae Russo-Nance in what Matehaere believes will be the youngest back court in the New Zealand NBL this season.

It will also be one of the most exciting if the pair deliver on their promise.

Russo-Nance, 18, is another highly rated young player.

"If you thought Dontae was exciting, well Ben is there as well. It is going to be a rollercoaster ride.

"This kind of talent coming into our team would not happen without the Perth connection. It is a great synergy we’ve got and we are really blessed to have them come on board and have these players rolling through our system."

Henshall and Russo-Nance join centre Jack Andrew as the only confirmed players for 2024.

It has been confirmed that former Nuggets captain Sam Timmins has signed with the Franklin Bulls for this season.