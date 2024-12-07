Obituary: Dikembe Mutombo, basketballer

Dikembe Mutombo is seen on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 10, 2022 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Getty Images

A Basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo was regarded as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, before becoming the league’s first global ambassador and becoming revered for his extensive charity work. Born in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mutombo moved to the US, aged 21, hoping to train to become a doctor. His 2.18m frame was soon noticed by Georgetown’s basketball coach who coached Mutombo, who could barely speak English when he arrived in the US, into a college star. After graduating with a degree in linguistics and diplomacy Mutombo was drafted at four by the Denver Nuggets in the 1991 NBA draft, Mutombo went on to play 18 seasons, at Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and the then-New Jersey Nets. A durable player — he was the oldest in the league when he retired — Mutombo was an eight time All Star and famed for his physical play. After retiring he devoted his time to charitable and humanitarian causes. The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation concentrated on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo. He served on many boards, including Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation and the National Board for the US Fund for Unicef. Mutombo’s achievements off court were recognised by US President George W Bush in 2007, who invited him to the State of the Union address and singled him out for praise. Mutombo died on September 30, aged 58. — Agencies