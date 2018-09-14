Otago guard in FIBA Asia U18 tournament

Olivia O'Neill. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Otago basketballer Olivia O'Neill has been selected to travel to India with the Junior Tall Ferns.

The St Hilda's Collegiate guard was one of 12 players chosen for the squad to contest the FIBA Asia under-18 championships beginning on October 28.

A top-four finish there will qualify the side to go to next year's world championships.

An all-round player who can score, pass and rebound, O'Neill was part of the WBC champion Otago Gold Rush side this year.

She has also proven her value with the oval ball, having represented New Zealand at touch.

Junior Tall Ferns coach Jodi Cameron said the squad looked to be a good one.

"I am very pleased with the talent this team has shown as we prepare to compete in the Asian Champs.

"We have had a number of young athletes push their way into selection, making my job very difficult, but necessary to progress to worlds."