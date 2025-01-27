Playoff chances over

The New Zealand Breakers suffered a 94-78 loss to the Adelaide 36ers in Adelaide last night that officially ended their playoff hopes.

Adelaide’s high-powered offence, led by Montrezl Harrell’s 26 points and Kendric Davis’ double-double of 23 points and 13 assists, proved too much for the Breakers to overcome. With co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright missing the game due to a mid-section injury, the Breakers struggled to find consistency on offence.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said his side lacked energy early in the contest but responded well in the second half. "Second half we competed much better, but it wasn’t enough. The first half did the damage — we didn’t have a good start."

— APL