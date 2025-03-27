Clutch display from Freeman as Nuggets win thriller

Otago Nuggets forward Jose Perez takes the ball to the hoop as his Manawatu Jets opposite Kenny Goins reaches for the ball in tonight's game at the Edgar Centre. Photo: Linda Robertson

Unlikely hero Patrick Freeman helped seal a tense win against the Manawatū Jets in Dunedin tonight.

The Otago Nuggets looked destined to record a third loss but turned around a 14 point deficit to post a 108-104 win.

It was some game.

Todd Withers knocked down 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in his final game for the Nuggets this season.

Jose Perez did what he does and barged his way into the paint for 23 points.

Don Carey jun started slowly but came alive at the end. He netted 22 points and dished 12 assits.

But with the match on the line it was the Rapid League star Patrick Freeman who made the biggest plays.

It was a big call by coach Mike Kelly to send the young man in.

But Freeman grabbed a steal and stuck back-to-back three-pointers from the corner.

Suddenly the game was all even with 50 seconds remaining.

Matthew Bardsley made a second crucial block down the stretch and Carey finished with a lay-up.

The Nuggets had a two-point lead and had to hold on for one more play.

Guess who pulled down the game-winning rebound.

Freeman. That’s who.

You have to feel for Miles Gibson. The Jets guard poured in 30 points and Kenneth Goins posted a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Corey Webster was influential in the second half and finished with 20 points and 11 assists.

The game was a rollercoaster ride.

The Nuggets started hot.

Jonathan Janssen made a strong impression in the first moments of his Nuggets’ debut.

He drained back-to-back three-pointers in the opening minute.

Carey set up the first with a steal.

Withers got in under the hoop for a brace of early baskets as well.

The Nuggets strolled out to a 14-2 lead in just three minutes.

Perez did what he does best and drew a foul and drained both.

Withers slammed in a one-handed dunk.

Who is this team and what have they done with the Nuggets side which was shredded 98-70 by the Southland Sharks in their last outing at home?

The Jets finally found some offensive rhythm late in the quarter but trailed 32-20 at the break.

The Jets had adapted in the second spell. Goins slapped in an alley-oop and Gibson made a driving lay-up and added the free throw.

The visitors chipped away at the lead until Carey knocked down an open three.

Withers had found his range as well and popped in three more triples.

But Gibson helped keep the Jets in touch. He spun past another defender to net yet another lay-up.

Webster got involved with a couple of classy drives to the hoop and a mid-range jumper from Gibson cut the lead to one point at halftime.

Gibson started the third quarter with his first miss of the game.

But the Jets took the lead anyway. Goins got to the basket.

Gibson hit three and Withers answered back with another and another.

Blink and you would miss a triple in this game.

Webster started the game slowly but he poured in 12 points in the third quarter and the Jets led 87-78.

The Nuggets had slipped off the pace and really needed to a big defensive effort in the final period.

Goins slammed in a dunk to underscore just how tough the road back would be for the home team.

The game drifted further away when Gibson was left alone on the edge of the arc and nailed it.

But, wait, here comes Freeman.

It was some night for him. Hours earlier he tipped the ball in during the final seconds to secure a tense 36-35 win against the Jets in the Rapid League match.

NBL

The scores

Otago Nuggets

(Todd Withers 27, Jose Perez 23)

Manawatū Jets

(Miles Gibson 30, Kenneth Goins 24)

Quarter scores: 32-20, 53-52, 78-87