Pretchel leads Hoiho to tight win in Tauranga

American import Ashten Prechtel again starred for the Hoiho, putting up a double-double for the fifth game this season. File photo: Getty Images

Ashten Prechtel doubled down ... again.

The Southern Hoiho centre produced another strong performance to help lead her side to a tense 71-69 win against the Whai in Tauranga tonight.

The big American is unstoppable when she gets into the paint and a magnet for rebounds. She had collected her fifth double-double in six games by halftime.

Her final tally of 16 points and 22 rebounds was a further reminder how critical she is to the Hoiho, who had to battle hard to overcome the home side.

Ahlise Hurst was instrumental as well. She slotted four three-pointers in a haul of 25 points.

Whai star player Mikayla Cowling put in a big shift, netting 28 points and snatching 11 boards.

Earlier, Hurst opened the scoring for the Hoiho with a snappy three-pointer. She nailed a nice floater as well.

With no Zoe Richards (Achilles strain) in the line-up, the Hoiho needed more out of the Australian and she delivered.

Prechtel muscled an offensive rebound and popped in the lay-up. Once she started making her way into the paint, the Hoiho was able to prune the gap and then open a five point margin.

But the home team went on a nine-point run late in the quarter and took a 21-19 lead into the break.

Cowling posted 10 points in the period and came out just as hot in the second.

The Hoiho responded with back-to-back triples but suffered a setback when Prechtel left the court following a knock to the head.

She was only gone a couple of minutes, though. Tough noggin. And she swatted away a shot from Cowling on her return to provide some material for the highlight reel.

The Whai threatened to get away several times in the third. But Hurst landed some critical baskets to prevent that happening. Sophie Adams rolled a shot in on the buzzer to give the Hoiho a 59-53 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

The Whai continued to chase the game hard but the broadcast failed, so most of the final moments of the game were lost to the TV audience.

In the rapid league game, the Whai beat the Hoiho 28-21.

The scores

Southern Hoiho 71 (Ahlise Hurst 25, Ashten Prechtel 16)

Whai 69 (Mikayla Cowling 28, Sarah Sagerer 13)

Quarters scores: 19-21, 39-38, 59-53