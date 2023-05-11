Richards impresses with 29-point tally for Ajax

An array of moves propelled Ajax forward Zoe Richards to a 29-point haul in Tuesday's game against the South Pac Magic. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON/ODT FILES

Zoe Richards caught the ball in the high post and faced up.

The Ajax forward took two hard dribbles left, spun right and finished with her right hand, well out of reach of any trouble from the defence.

It was an opening move to show the class of the recently returned professional, who spent the New Zealand summer playing as an import in Luxembourg.

But it was the array of moves that propelled Richards to a 29-point haul in a 62-50 win over the South Pac Magic in women’s club basketball on Tuesday.

There was a put back, a step-out three-pointer and a reverse finish under the hoop.

Then there was a hard cut from the weak side, a finish through contact and a beautifully executed hi-lo.

It was too much for the Magic to contain, as the Tall Fern dominated in every sense in the competition’s biggest rivalry game.

The Magic fired enough shots of its own and, Richards’ dominance aside, was competitive throughout.

Millie Simpson was typically strong getting to the hoop to lead the team with 12 points, while Sarah-Joy Aruwa provided spark to generate the majority of her 10 points early.

Ajax had taken an early 12-6 lead on the back of three Richards baskets before the Magic clawed back the deficit.

Georgia Te Au finished a classy mid-range floater through contact, after crossing over her defender, before hitting a corner three-pointer to tie the score at 15-15.

Simpson and Aruwa chimed in after quarter-time to extend that to 20-15.

The Magic was unable to pull away, though.

Richards kept the scoring ticking over for Ajax, and was supported by Ryan Dailey (10 points) and Emma Trolove (eight points).

The Magic did take a 30-28 halftime lead, though, courtesy of Josephine Ripley (10 points) and Simpson scoring three consecutive baskets between them.

That remained close, until a 9-0 run — in which Hanna Gallaher and Nannie Haua both hit triples — gave Ajax some separation.

The Magic was within touching distance, but Richards and Trolove ensured it remained at arm’s length before Dailey quelled a final comeback at 56-50.

Ajax moves to 2-1, while the Magic remains winless after three games.

In the other game Varsity continued its unbeaten season as it comfortably beat the Andy Bay Falcons 82-48.

Tyler Mitchell had 16 points for Varsity, while Brittany Richards had 15 for the Falcons.