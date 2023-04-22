Saints ready to start quest for another title

The St Kilda Saints completed one of the hardest tasks in Dunedin men’s club basketball a year ago.

They completed an unbeaten season, winning their first title since 2017, snapping the Mid City Magic’s streak of five in a row in the process.

Today they begin their quest to do something perhaps even harder - defend that title.

A virtually unchanged line-up returns, as it tips off the season at 11am against Varsity at the Edgar Centre.

James Ross and Michael Ruske spearhead a dangerous backcourt.

Both are strong ball-handlers, while being capable of facilitating and scoring in a variety of ways.

Last year’s Most Valuable Player Lawson Morris-Whyte returns to lead the front court, while Nuggets big man Jack Andrew will be significant should he surface later in the season.

However, as quality as their individuals were, it was as much the way the Saints played as a team that made them so tough last season.

They will have to be similarly cohesive this year, as the Magic have named a noticeably stronger line-up.

Most notable among those additions is 2021 league most valuable player Mitchell Hughan, who returns after missing last season and brings the ability to score inside and out, while also being one of the league’s top defenders.

Young athletic forward Patrick Freeman comes across from the club’s second team, the Lions, as does shooting threat Oscar Hickey.

Combined with returning stars Dallas Hartmann and Nathan Hanna, that will make this team tough to beat.

National league trio Josh Aitcheson, Richie Rodger and Joe Ahie also remain part of the squad, and would be a good chance to turn out late in the season.

The Lions, who finished third last year, have lost both Freeman and Aaron Roadhouse.

They hold on to the ever-improving Nuggets squad big man Max Pearce, though, while young duo George Grant and Noah McDowall may be ready to take a jump.

Nuggets point guard Darcy Knox is also listed in the squad, potentially making this team dangerous if it is in the hunt late in the season.

The Andy Bay Falcons have lost size and experience, although return the majority of their younger faces.

Key among those will be Matt Pyper, Sam Senior and Toby Lewis, as will club stalwart Hamish Robertson.

Varsity are led by stretch forward Ryan Pringle and quick guard Elijah Velasco.

The St Kilda Bullets have dropped back to A reserve grade, after a winless one-year stint in A grade.

The City Rise Bombers had not submitted a roster at the time of print.