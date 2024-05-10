Sports Chat: Grassroots basketball

PD is back at the Edgar Centre for the second of his series on grassroots basketball in Dunedin for ODT Sports Chat.

He talks to Rebecca, the competitions and officials manager, about how you organise 140 teams of young kids on a Thursday afternoon in a three-hour period without it descending into absolute chaos!

He also catches up with Year 3 kids from Kaikorai and St Clair schools to dissect the game they played, which ended in an 8-all draw.