Ultimatum for Panthers

The Indian Panthers have 10 days to resolve their financial issues or they will be booted out of the National Basketball League.

The league has taken the extraordinary step because the Auckland-based team’s owners have failed to deliver the required funding and bills are not being paid.

"The Panthers have now been given until Monday 19 May ... to fully adhere to all conditions. If not satisfied the Participation Agreement will end."

Their games against the Southland Sharks on May 14 and the Otago Nuggets on May 16 have ben postponed. — APL