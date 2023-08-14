Whai dominate much of clash against Hoiho

The Southern Hoiho suffered their second tough loss in five days, falling 86-64 to the Whai in Queenstown yesterday.

The home side were down by 18-points in the third quarter but mounted a comeback to get within 11.

But the Tauranga-based Whai tied them up defensively, limiting the touches Ashten Prechtel could have, and attacked the hoop.

Granted, Prechtel was still massive, producing a double of 26 points and 20 rebounds.

But the Whai spread their points.

Mikayla Cowling led the charge with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Sarah Sagarer was instrumental in scoring 21 points as were Aaliyah Wilson (16) and McKenna Dale (11), who was strong defensively.

The Hoiho may have more injury woes. Ahlise Hurst hurt her ankle in the third quarter and was carried from the court. Samara Gallaher also left the game in the fourth after an awkward fall.

The Whai were aggressive on defence early, forcing the Hoiho to find other avenues to the hoop.

Prechtel banged a three, followed by Paige Bradley’s to give the home side the lead.

Gracie Roberts-Hare combined with Richards for a nice give-and-go, Richards charging to the hoop.

But the Whai finished strongly through Cowling to level.

They stepped up another gear in the second period, playing at pace and leaving the Hoiho behind.

They boxed out strong, making it hard for Prechtel to pick up her usual offensive rebounds.

It took nearly four minutes for the Hoiho to score as Dale kept Prechtel busy.

But when she was forced to the bench with three fouls, Cowling picked up Prechtel, giving away inches in height which she exploited.

She had a double of 16 points and 10 rebounds by the end of the half, but still her side trailed 39-33 at the break.

Whai came out strong and pushed out to a nine-point lead.

Wilson had a mammoth block on Hurst’s shot, finished down the other end with a Sagerer three.

The Whai had all the momentum from that play, Sagerer continuing the onslaught with further triples to lead by 18.

The Hoiho worked their way back, cutting the lead to just 11, but were unable to maintain it allowing the visitors to pile on the points in the final quarter.

The scores

Whai 86

Mikayla Cowling 23, Sarah Sagerer 21

Southern Hoiho 64

Ashten Prechtel 26, Zoe Richards 13

Quarter scores: 19-19, 33-39, 51-64