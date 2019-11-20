Lauren Jarvie is excited to begin her new role as the Otago Rowing Association's general manager this week. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Continue the good work, stay sustainable and find opportunities to grow.

That is what Lauren Jarvie hopes to achieve in her time at the Otago Rowing Association.

The 40-year-old began as its new general manager on Monday.

She takes over from Mitch Carroll, who is working alongside Jarvie until the Otago championships in December when she moves to Wellington.

While still getting a feel for the job, Jarvie was excited to get going.

She said the sport was special in Otago and she hoped to help it continue to flourish.

''Quite honestly, my initial thoughts are to carry on the good work. Mitch has done such an outstanding job.

''They value Mitch really highly within the rowing community.

''So my first goal is to continue that, but also keep an eye and a view to what other opportunities there are, whether there's some growth opportunities.

''The funding landscape has changed and what does that look like for rowing?

''Just ensuring we secure that really good financial future for rowing.

''And just making sure we continue to provide outstanding rowers as well, so as a region we can be proud of what we produce.''

Jarvie brings plenty of experience from the sporting sector to the role.

She has had two stints at Sport Otago - including her most recent job as a community sport adviser - as well as being a community recreation adviser at the Dunedin City Council.

Netball has also figured largely and she is the deputy chairwoman of Dunedin Netball.

''I just absolutely love working in sport. It's something I'll stick with.

''You work with such good people and you're just working on positive good news stuff all the time.

''I really enjoy it.''

She felt sport was special to Otago as a whole, although she also felt that each sport had its own unique characteristics as well.

Rowing was new to her, although she had heard plenty of stories from Carroll through working at Sport Otago.

She felt it was a sport viewed as doing ''really well'' and that had been key in her decision to take the job.

''The ability to work directly with a sport that means something to the people in Otago, that we do really well in.

''It has good structures but also opportunity for growth and wanting to explore that in time, what we can capitalise on and how we can secure that future for rowing.''