Changing rooms may not be used at first

Michael Smith

Teams may get the go-ahead to train next week but the chances of having a talk in the changing room or a few refreshments afterwards appear remote.

Sports are now working out training guidelines and when they can start getting on to the pitch.

It is hoped Government advice about the limit on gatherings and physical distancing will be changed next week to enable proper training to begin.

Teams have not been able to play or train at all.

Sport Otago business and development manager Michael Smith said sports appeared to be well co-ordinated with their plans to get back.

There had been some positive news that sporting groups no longer had to contract trace spectators which would make it far easier to hold events

As time went on and there were no new cases then the restrictions could be relaxed.

When teams train, it may be easier for players to come along and go straight to training rather than go into changing rooms. The same should occur at the end of training, players returning home rather than showering at the club.

Smith said changing rooms had to be cleaned and everything wiped down after use so it may be easier to simply not use them initially.

Cleaning would have to be done after every team used the changing room.

The club rooms were just like a bar so the same restrictions around physical distancing and service would apply.

That may be frustrating in the first week or two but it was a small sacrifice to get the sport up and running.

Some sports were looking at starting in the middle of June if they get the government go-ahead while others were eyeing July start after pre-season games.



