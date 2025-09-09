Coll retains London Classic title

Paul Coll celebrates after winning the London Squash Classic. PHOTO: PSA

World No 3 Paul Coll retained his title at the London Squash Classic following a superb performance against world No 4 Joel Makin at the Alexandra Palace yesterday.

Coll, who beat world No1 Mostafa Asal to win the inaugural London Classic in 2024, overcame Makin in a 13-11, 11-7, 11-8 victory to earn the 29th PSA Squash Tour title of his career.

The New Zealander came close to exiting the tournament in the second round, facing three match balls against Egypt’s Mohamed Abouelghar, but bounced back in the quarterfinals and semifinals with wins over Youssef Soliman and Eain Yow Ng.

He saved his best squash for the final.

Both players rallied down the side walls with immaculate length and width in the opening game. Makin held a game ball but was unable to capitalise as Coll came back, and the Welshman smashed the ball into the tin to hand the Kiwi a 1-0 lead.

Makin held a minor lead in the second game at 7-6, but Coll made the rallies hard physically and took five points in a row to double his lead.

An assured Coll, cheered on by New Zealand’s four-time world champion Susan Devoy, kept up the onslaught in the third and kept his opponent at bay to win his first gold-level title since he triumphed at this event in April last year.

"I’m stoked," Coll said.

"I could have lost in the second round ... but I knew the type of squash I was playing and I had faith in that.

"It can be tough to have a couple months off and then come back out. I’m very happy with how I went through the tournament."

The West Coaster’s wife, Nele Gilis, placed second in the women’s division, defeated in her final by Egypt’s Amina Orfi.

"It’s quite tough but I try and keep my emotions in check," Coll said.

"I’m very proud of her. I thought she played really well, but Amina was relentless out there today. I had to try not to get too excited or too down."

Coll said it was "pretty surreal" to have Devoy in the crowd.

"She’s like a super fan, which for me is quite weird because she is one of my idols and a New Zealand legend. It’s so cool to have her in my corner, and she’s such an amazing person."

Coll’s next challenge is the Egyptian Open. — Allied Media