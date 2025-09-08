Young and old in action

Dunedin City Petanque club member Brea Schofield takes her shot at the Te Waipounamu Mixed Doubles petanque tournament yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Cold hands did not stop southern petanque players young and old from taking to the piste in Dunedin at the weekend.

A total of 26 teams from as far as Christchurch and Southland took part in the Te Waipounamu Mixed Doubles petanque tournament yesterday, held at the Dunedin City Petanque club.

Brea Schofield and Stephen Fitzgerald were named the winners.

Brea, a 16-year-old member of Dunedin City Petanque, said she was introduced to petanque through school and had been playing the sport for about three years.

While it was a shame about the weather, Brea said it was good to be outside and having some fun.

"I try to focus on just the performance and not let the weather impact, but sometimes when your hands are a bit cold it can be a bit of a struggle to throw."

Aside from racking up as many points as possible, Brea said her game plan was to try to have "the most fun possible".

More people should get involved in petanque, she said.

"I feel like a lot of people find it a bit of a different sport and that they shouldn’t play it, but I think it’s really fun for all ages."

Tournament director Stefany Frost said some of those competing were aged in their 70s.

Younger players had "no fear" and could pick up the sport quickly.

The range of ages was pretty normal for a mixed competition, she said.

"It’s quite an egalitarian sport.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re 10 or 100."

The club also hosted the Otago Doubles tournament on Saturday.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz