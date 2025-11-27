ODT Odds On: 27 Nov 2025

Well we are getting back on track at ODT Odds On brought to you by the world’s best sports bar the Baaa. The Aussie whisper who was under pressure got Gringotts up at Kembla Grange just as the rain started tumbling down. That unfortunately extinguished Lord of Biscay’s chances in the next as he couldn’t get thru the mud. We just need some luck with good tracks and we’ll kick some serious goals. Mark my words we are good to go this weekend!!