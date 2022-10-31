Albion claims battle of the bowlers

Albion is at the top of the Borton Cup standings after the completion of the second round at the weekend.

Playing North East Valley on Don Field, Albion was all out for 107 in the 21st over.

Amal Asok top-scored with 27. For Valley, Jack Cameron took four for 10, backing up his four from the first round, while Flynn Price took three for 26 and Angus Ruddenklau finished with two for 26.

Albion’s Aneesh Bose was in fine form with the ball, taking five for 35, the first five-wicket bag in the Borton Cup this season.

Liam Mavor was the only one to perform with the bat, making 43 as Valley was all out for 95 in 24 overs.

Glenavy had an exciting win over St Kevin’s, winning the match by two wickets at home.

Chasing 155 for victory, Matt Tangney anchored the innings, reaching 36 not out, while Rodney van Leeuwen at top of the order scored his 20 runs off 7 balls.

Jacob Fowler (two for 36), Lloyd Fellowes (2-29) and Ben Kay (two for 25) were the best of the bowlers.

Earlier, Jesse Valpy helped his side to a defendable total with 46 runs, while former Volt Craig Smith reached 25.

Zach Graham took 2-6 off 4.4 overs, and Hamish McCulloch took two for 22, as St Kevin’s was all out in the 47th over for 154.

Against Waitaki Boys’, Oamaru — concerned about forecast rain — declared at the completion of the 46th over with the total on 244/8.

Regan George was in aggressive form, his 65 runs coming off only 46 balls, co-captain Quinn Wardle notched up 41, and Stephan Grobler was 66 not out.

Samuel Petrie was the pick of the bowlers for Waitaki with 2-34 and spearhead Lochie Mavor took 2-55.

Chasing the large total, Waitaki never really got going and finished with 146 for nine off 50 overs.

Alex Wilson looks to be in good form this season, making 49, while Reece Curle (two for 13), Wardle (two for 24), Robbie Breen (two for 33) and Kulijeet Singh (two for 18) were the most successful of the Oamaru bowlers.

By: Scott Cameron