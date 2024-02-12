Albion win only completed game

Rain played havoc with the latest round of the Dunedin premier competition.

All three games made a start, but two were forced to call it a day after the relatively brief but intense shower around lunchtime.

The only game to get a result was at Sunnyvale, where Albion beat Green Island by four wickets under the DLS method.

Green Island posted 123 for six off their rain-shortened 28 overs.

Jed Mockford grafted 71 balls for his unbeaten 49, and Joel Meade whacked 24 off 21 balls.

James Brown had two for 14 off six overs and Matthew West two for 32 off six for Albion.

The Eagles scored 132 for six in 27.2 overs to win on the DLS method.

Taylor Cumberland (29) and Dylan Fletcher (26) got nibbles before Tommy Clout (24 not out off 14 balls) and Pat Arnold (13 not out off 15) put on a brisk unbeaten partnership of 35 to see Albion to victory.

Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai were in a promising position at 121 for four off 25.1 overs against University-Grange at Tonga Park when play was abandoned.

Xavier Chisholm gave CDK a handy start with 29 off 33 balls, and Yuvraj Khara (46 not out) and Jonty Fleck (22 not out) had put on 66 for the fifth wicket when the game was abandoned.

Shawn Hicks had taken two for 34 for University-Grange.

Just 15.2 overs of play were in the books at Logan Park, where Taieri were 63 for three against North East Valley.

Kaleb McKay had two for 18 off five overs for the Swans, while Ollie Shore (33 not out off 29 balls, including six boundaries) was going along nicely for Taieri.