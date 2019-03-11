Bacon does the business for Otago

Wellington paceman Iain McPeake bowls against Otago on the second day of their Plunket Shield match at the University of Otago yesterday.PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Matt Bacon emerged at the end of the proverbial long dark tunnel carrying a torch and shining it brightly.

It has been a tough first-class season for Otago. But the right-arm medium pacer gave the Volts' camp something to cheer about at the University of Otago Oval this weekend.

He claimed his maiden first-class five-wicket bag with six for 73 to help dismiss Wellington for 284.

Tucked in just behind Bacon was opening batsman Cam Hawkins, who was bearing his own flashlight.

The rookie has the making of a quality player.

He featured in a valuable 89-run stand for the first wicket with Hamish Rutherford and posted his fourth half century in his fifth game.

At stumps, Otago is 200 for four with two days to play.

The Volts have lost all six Plunket Shield games this season and are desperate to snap the streak.

Bacon's effort has helped open the door.

"It was a good feeling," he said.

"The Wellington team came pretty hard at me. My RPO [runs per over] speaks to that.

"And I guess I just got the benefit of Barny [Warren Barnes] doing the hard work at the other end."

He did much better than that. Bacon got the wickets flowing when he enticed former Otago batsman Michael Bracewell into a drive. A fine edge sent the ball crashing into the stumps.

Experienced top order player Luke Woodcock was next.

He got a tickle to a delivery down leg on 80 and keeper Max Chu intercepted it above the grass tops.

Tom Blundell, who batted nicely for 52, shovelled a catch into the off side, and Jimmy Neesham holed out in the deep to leave Bacon on the cusp.

Ollie Newton popped up a leading edge to complete the five wicket haul.

But Andrew Fletcher (50 not out) and Iain McPeake (34) helped steer the visiting side off the rocks with a 85-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Then the old master Jeetan Patel wove some magic.

The former Black Caps spinner has a tremendous record against Otago and trapped both openers.

He bowled Rutherford for 39 and set up Hawkins for the leg side trap.

The inexperienced right-hander made it to 59 before he eventually turned a delivery to where Patel had stationed his close-in fielders.

It was a disappointing end to a promising knock from a player who appears to have the temperament to be successful in the longer formats of the game.

Mitch Renwick also played nicely for his 46.

At McLean Park, Central Districts and Northern Districts are locked in a tense battle.

The home team secured a 49-run advantage after dismissing Northern for 167 and posting 216 in reply.

Northern is 155 for five in its second innings, with Mitchell Santner (30 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (41 not out) well set and looking to stretch the 106-run lead into something it can defend.

There was no play in Rangiora yesterday. Canterbury is 143 for three in its crucial rain-affected match against Auckland.

Stephen Murdoch is unbeaten on 54, while Auckland medium pacer Jamie Brown has two for 21.



