Big payday for world-beating White Ferns

Lea Tahuhu, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine of New Zealand bite their winners medals as they pose for a photo with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy as they celebrate after defeating South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

The world-beating White Ferns are in for a big payday after winning the women's T20 World Cup.

The winning team receives NZ$3.8 million in prize money, to be divided among the 15-strong squad - meaning each player will receive $205,000.

The total prize money on offer - $12.85 million - was more than double that of the previous women's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand Cricket said all prize money won by the White Ferns at the tournament would be shared equally by the 15-player squad.

The one-off win outstrips the money leading White Ferns receive under their New Zealand Cricket contracts.

In 2022, New Zealand Cricket made match payments the same for men and women at both international and domestic level.

This meant the highest-ranked White Ferns would be able to receive a maximum of $163,246 a year, with match-fee payments of $4250 per one-day international and $2750 for each T20.

The ICC said the historic prize money not only aligned with their vision for parity between the men's and women's games, but further elevates the status of the women's T20 World Cup as one of the premier events in the calendar.

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine celebrate the victory. Photo: © Photosport Ltd 2024 www.photosport.nz

The win in Dubai was New Zealand first T20 World Cup win for the side, having finished runners-up to Australia at the 2010 tournament.

New Zealand were the third nation to win both the ODI and T20 women's World Cup - the other countries being Australia and England.

They won the One Day World Cup in 2000.

With 15 wickets, star allrounder Amelia Kerr became the most successful bowler at the women's T20 World Cup, surpassing the previous mark of 13 held by England's Anya Shrubsole and Australia's Megan Shutt.

NZ Cricket head of female engagement Jess Davidson predicted the win would have a big impact for girls coming through in the sport and encourage more to start playing.

"We're so excited for the impact this World Cup win will have for all our junior cricketers across New Zealand."

Programmes had already been set up that catered only for girls and she appealed to others who might be interested to visit their local club.

There was also an emphasis on assisting those who had hopes of a professional career, which had been boosted by the inclusion of women's cricket in the 2028 Olympic programme.

"The shop window for women's cricket has never been so full," she said.