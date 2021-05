Devon Conway. Photo: Getty Images

Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme and Doug Bracewell all scored unbeaten half centuries on the opening day of the Black Caps intra-squad match in Southampton.

The Tom Latham eleven made 289 for six with Conway retiring after making 55, de Grandhomme hit 54 and Bracewell 50.

Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra took two wickets each for the Kane Williamson eleven.

Kane Williamson's side will bat on day two.

The first Test against England starts next Wednesday at Lord's.