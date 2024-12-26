Boxing Day test: Australia win the toss, heatwave hits Melbourne

Rohit Sharma. Photo: Getty Images

In-form Australian batter Travis Head is fit and India have restored captain Rohit Sharma to the opener's slot for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth test with Sam Konstas to make his debut in place of Nathan McSweeney while Scott Boland replaces Josh Hazlewood.

The temperature is forecast to reach 39C at the MCG as Australia takes on India from 12.30pm (NZT).

Head is the leading run scorer in the five-test series but the left-hander suffered a quad strain in Brisbane.

Home captain Pat Cummins confirmed Head would retain his place in the middle order as Australia chase a 2-1 lead after rain thwarted their victory charge in the last game.

"He ticked off some final things today and yesterday, but no stress, no worries about injury for Trav," Cummins told reporters after training on Wednesday.

"He'll go into the game fully fit. I don't think you'll see too much management of him throughout the game ... maybe around fielding if he's a bit uncomfortable."

Head has 409 runs from five innings in the series, including two hundreds and a fifty, and averages nearly 82.

Cummins praised the MCG wicket, which is certain to provide early life for the fast bowlers.

Meanwhile, Sharma confirmed at the toss he’ll return to the top of the order and Indian No 3 Shubman Gill has been dropped for Washington Sundar.

It means India will take two spinners and six bowlers in total into the match.

Sam Konstas. Photo: Getty Images

Australia have made two changes.

Teenage opener Sam Konstas will make his debut in place of Nathan McSweeney in front of a sellout Boxing Day crowd at the MCG.

Seamer Scott Boland comes in for the injured Josh Hazlewood with the temperature forecast to reach 39C today.

The series is level at 1-1 and India will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy if they win in Melbourne.

Australian XI

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Indian XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep