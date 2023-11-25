Carson gets serious (sort of)

Otago spinner Eden Carson sends down a delivery during a Hallyburton Johnston Shield match against Wellington at the Basin Reserve on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Eden Carson is a self-confessed jokester.

She will do anything for a laugh.

But this season the 22-year-old White Ferns and Otago spinner is the source of sage advice, as well as witty remarks.

"I like to think I’ve matured a little bit over the years," Carson joked.

"I’m the jokester, the idiot in the team sometimes because I try to make everyone smile. But I’ve been trying to help out Chloe Deerness and Sophie Oldershaw with bowling plans and scouting plans."

Carson has enjoyed a rapid rise in her playing stocks since starring in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final in 2022.

She nabbed five for 17 to help the "Sparkles" thump Wellington by 138-runs at the Queenstown Events Centre.

That performance captured the attention of the selectors, and in May that year she was contracted by the White Ferns.

She made her international debut in a T20 against South Africa at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and won a bronze medal with the team.

The right-armer has done well in the T20 format at international level. In 17 games she has taken 20 wickets at an average of 14.25.

But she has struggled to have a same impact in her seven ODI appearances, and had a tough tour of South Africa recently.

"I would have liked to have performed a little bit better," she said, adding she was working hard on her bowling plans and was still developing her game.

"South Africa have some world-class batters in their team and so do Pakistan who are coming over, so that will be interesting."

The White Ferns play all three T20s against Pakistan in Otago. The first two are in Dunedin early next month, and the third is in Queenstown on December 9.

Carson will be able to draw some confidence from her performance at the Basin Reserve on the weekend.

The Sparks opened their season with a win and a loss against Wellington in the capital.

Carson nabbed a brace of wickets in both games.

Swing bowler Emma Black knocked over the top order, claiming four for 12 to help the Sparks win the first leg of the double by seven wickets.

But Carson was on target too, taking two for 11 from 5.2 overs.

Wellington won the second match by 22 runs. But Carson’s return of two for 22 represented another solid outing.

"I think my bowling has come a long way in the past 18 months," she said, adding it was not always easy to return to domestic level and take wickets.

"There are some great players in each team and some great youngsters coming through all the domestic teams."

But the experience she has had at international level, and getting input from the likes of former Black Cap Paul Wiseman, has clearly helped her take her bowling to a new level.

And now it is incumbent on her to pass that knowledge down — and so the jokester now has a more serious role in the side, too.

The next challenge for the Sparks and Carson is to capitalise on a promising start to the season with a good showing against Canterbury in back-to-back games in Rangiora this weekend.

The Sparks have named an unchanged side.

There is still no Hayley Jensen, who is expected to be "burning up the field" in a couple of weeks.

Canterbury had a five-wicket (DLS method) loss to Central Districts in its opening game, and the return match was rained off.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Rangiora, today and tomorrow.

Otago: Olivia Gain, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Robertson (captain), Polly Inglis, Saffron Wilson, PJ Watkins, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Gemma Adams, Sophie Oldershaw, Chloe Deerness, Harriett Cuttance.

Canterbury (possible): Laura Hughes, Abigale Gerken, Jodie Dean, Jacinta Savage, Natalie Cox, Isobel Sharp, Gabby Sullivan, Frankie Mackay, Erin Bermingham, Nicola Clayton, Sarah Asmussen, Lea Tahuhu.