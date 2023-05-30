Chris Gaffaney named umpire for WTC final

Chris Gaffaney. Photo: Getty

Otago cricket umpire Chris Gaffaney’s career has reached a new high.

The former Volts opener has been appointed as one of the match officials for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played between Australia and India at The Oval in London from June 7-11.

The highly-respected 47-year-old will join Richard Illingworth, of England, in the middle for what is test cricket’s biggest occasion.

Gaffaney will be standing in his 49th test, while it will be the 64th for 59-year-old Illingworth, who also stood in the first WTC final two years ago.

Black Cap fans will remember that match fondly. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in Southampton.

England’s Richard Kettleborough has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Kumar Dharmasena, of Sri Lanka, will be the fourth umpire.

Richie Richardson, of the West Indies, will be the match referee.

A reserve day for the WTC has been scheduled for June 12.

The decision to appoint Gaffaney is clear indication the Dunedin-born official has climbed the world rankings and is now considered among the best in the world.