Craig Cumming to coach women's team in England

Otago Sparks coach Craig Cumming will be heading to a new job next year.

Cumming has been appointed head coach of the Blaze, an English women's team based at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, and will depart for the UK at the end of the Super Smash competition.

The former Black Caps opener has played a major role in the development of a talented group of Otago female cricketers who have now tasted multiple trophy success.

Having initially held a part-time role in 2020, he was appointed the first Otago fulltime head coach in 2022.

The Sparks have since won two of the past three Hallyburton Johnstone 50-over competitions and were a beaten Super Smash finalist in 2022.

He has also contributed to the development of several players — Eden Carson and Polly Inglis are now contracted to the White Ferns — as well as being a long-time mentor to Suzie Bates.

Otago Cricket Association performance general manager Steve Martin believed Cumming’s legacy would be his development of a culture and environment that had established a strong foundation for the women’s professional game to strive.

“Craig has done a tremendous job developing players through his technical and tactical expertise and his ability to create quality performance team environments,’’ Martin said.

‘‘We wish him well as he moves into the next phase of his coaching journey at the Blaze.”

Cumming is delighted to be appointed Blaze head coach and is excited about the new opportunity to progress his professional career.

“Having spent a month with the organisation during winter, I saw first-hand the ambition and quality of people involved with the Blaze,’’ Cumming said.

‘‘It inspired me to want to be part of the Blaze team.

‘‘The downside is that it means I will be leaving the Sparks. This is a team that means so much to me and I will always be indebted to all of the players and support staff for their support to me as a coach but most importantly as a person.

‘‘They are a very special group, and I will miss being a part of this team but am thankful that they have given me five amazing years that I will cherish forever.’’

Otago Cricket will put in place a temporary coach to see out the remaining Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches from early March, before taking time to consider the process to find a replacement coach.

