Thursday, 20 August 2020

Cumming named Sparks coach

    Craig Cumming has been named head coach of the Otago Sparks.

    The former Otago Volts and Black Caps opener takes over from Nathan King, who has stepped down to spend more time with his young family.

    Cumming, a New Zealand Cricket level 3-qualified coach, has been involved in coaching in Otago Cricket Pathway’s Programme over the past five years.

    Cumming played 95 first-class matches, scoring 9142 runs. He also played 105 List A matches and 45 twenty20s.

    He played 11 tests and 13 one-day internationals.

    Cumming said he was excited about the opportunity.

    "The game of cricket and coaching is something I am very passionate about and I can’t wait to work alongside all the members of the Sparks squad to help them develop as individuals, cricketers and as a team."

    Otago Cricket manager of performance and talent Simon Forde said Cumming’s many experiences with Otago Cricket would benefit the Sparks.

    He was confident the players would enjoy the coaching and learn plenty to help them towards the White Ferns.

