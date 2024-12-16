Dominant wins for Union, Oamaru

Union secured a dominant win over Glenavy, and Oamaru beat Valley, in the second round of the Dick Hunt Rosebowl T20 competition on Friday night.

At King George Park, Union set the tone with a strong batting performance.

Kane McLachlan (47) and Thomas Anderson (53) put on 71 runs for the second wicket, followed by another 71-run partnership between Anderson and Liam Mavor (53) for the fourth wicket.

The home side posted a total of 195 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Glenavy struggled to keep up with the required run rate with only Jeremiah Shields (23) making a notable contribution.

Glenavy were bowled out for 120 in the final over, handing a win to Union by 75 runs.

Union used nine bowlers, with Toby Johnson (two for nine), Jake Greenslade (two for 11) and Blake White (two for 22) taking two wickets each.

At Whitestone Contracting Oval, Valley opted to bat against Oamaru but could only muster 115 before being dismissed in 19 overs.

Nick Johnston delivered an exceptional spell for Oamaru, taking five for 18 from his four overs, supported by Reece Curle (two for 13) and Lachlan Brookes (two for 34).

In response, Hawke Cup coach Jordan Horrell led the charge for Oamaru, hitting an unbeaten 51 off just 24 balls.

Oamaru comfortably chased down the target, reaching 116 for four in 18 overs to seal a six-wicket victory.

Senior cricket will pause for the holiday season and resume on the second Friday of the New Year with the third round of the Dick Hunt Rosebowl competition.

