Duffy called up to test squad for India series

Otago's Jacob Duffy could be in line for a test debut in India. File photo: Linda Robertson

Otago seamer Jacob Duffy has been called up to the Black Caps test squad in India after an injury to fellow quick Ben Sears.

NZ Cricket said Sears experienced pain in his left knee while training during the recent test series in Sri Lanka and underwent scans in New Zealand last week.

His departure to India was delayed after those scans revealed a tear to his meniscus and the first available medical consultation was sought in the hope that he might have been cleared. However, following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series.

A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course.

Uncapped Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy has been called into the side as Sears’ replacement and will depart to India tomorrow morning.

Duffy, Otago’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has featured in six ODIs and 14 T20Is for the Black Caps and currently has 299 First-Class wickets to his name.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said he was hopeful Sears would make a fast recovery.

"We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option," said Stead.

"It remains to be seen how long we’ll be without him for, but we’re hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one.

"It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob who has been around test the squad before.

"With three tests ahead of us he has every chance of making his test debut.

Stead said selecting players at a time when no domestic cricket was being played in New Zealand could be challenging.

"Jacob's recent experience playing for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship certainly pushed his place.

"His performances in white-ball cricket for the Black Caps have always been impressive and we’re confident he'll be able to contribute if called upon."

The Test series against India begins tomorrow at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.