Duffy, Foxcroft named in NZ squad for Pakistan series

Otago Volts captain Dean Foxcroft has been named in the Black Caps squad for the five match T20 series against Pakistan later this month. Photo: Getty Images

Allrounder Michael Bracewell is back for the Black Caps and will captain the T20 side on its five-match series in Pakistan later this month.

Bracewell has been sidelined since his most recent international appearance in March last year - first, with a ruptured Achilles and then with a broken finger.

Since recovering, he's made a spectacular return to cricket, claiming his best first-class figures with the ball in his first match back in the Plunket Shield.

The squad includes seven members of previous T20 World Cup squads, along with T20 debutants Wellington's Tim Robinson and Canterbury's Will O'Rourke.

Otago players Jacob Duffy and Dean Foxcroft also make a return to the national side.

Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner and Kane Williamson were all unavailable due to Indian Premier League commitments.

Will Young was also unavailable for selection as he takes up a winter contract with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, as was Tom Latham, who is awaiting the birth of his second child.

Test skipper Tim Southee - the team's leading T20 wicket taker since the last T20 World Cup - also will not tour after the decision was made to rest him after a busy playing schedule across formats.

Colin Munro was also unavailable for selection.

Robinson earns his maiden selection on the back of a strong domestic T20 campaign, where he finished as the second-highest run scorer in the men's competition, despite playing only six of the Firebirds' 11 games due to injury.

Pace bowler O'Rourke's selection caps a summer that has seen him make his debut across the two other international formats, including the best match return on Test debut for New Zealand - nine for 93 against South Africa.

Black Caps selector Sam Wells said Bracewell had shown commendable patience and dedication in the past year to work his way back from injury.

"Michael has faced a long period on the sideline and it's exciting to see him back playing cricket again," said Wells.

"The fact he's back playing at a high level after an Achilles rupture is testament to his hard work and application.

"He's a well-respected leader and has captaincy experience for Wellington along with New Zealand A and New Zealand XI teams, which we believe holds him in good stead to lead the group in Pakistan."

The side leaves for Pakistan on Friday week with the first match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on 18 April.

Black Caps T20 squad for Pakistan.

Michael Bracewell (c)

Finn Allen

Mark Chapman

Josh Clarkson

Jacob Duffy

Dean Foxcroft

Ben Lister

Cole McConchie

Adam Milne

Jimmy Neesham

Will O'Rourke

Tim Robinson

Ben Sears

Tim Seifert (WK)

Ish Sodhi