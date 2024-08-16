Chris Cairns recovering from another heart attack

Photo: Instagram

New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns has suffered another heart attack.

Earlier this week, Cairns revealed on Instagram he had a "minor" heart attack last week.

"Bit of R&R this week … and back in to life again …" he said on Monday.

"We’re given what we can handle … but f**k me … I’d like a tap in or two at some stage."

Cairns' latest health setback comes after he suffered a heart attack at his home in Canberra in 2021.

He then had a spinal stroke following emergency heart surgery.

Cairns spent 141 days in Canberra Hospital recovering and required four open-heart surgeries.

Then five months later, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The stroke left Cairns paralysed from the waist down and he has spent many agonising months learning how to walk again.

Cairns played 62 tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand from 1989-2006.