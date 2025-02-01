Duffy gets plane ticket

Otago Volts pace-bowler Jacob Duffy has been added to the Black Caps ODI squad for the upcoming Tri Series in Pakistan, starting in Lahore on February 8.

The right-armer was a star of the recent tour by Sri Lanka when he claimed 12 wickets across the five white-ball matches he played and was named Player of the T20I series.

Coach Gary Stead said Duffy would add depth to the pace-bowling department and was specific cover for Lockie Ferguson, who is currently playing in the ILT20. — APL