Duffy inspires remarkable Black Caps comeback

Jacob Duffy picked up three wickets in one over to turn the tables on Sri Lanka and inspire an incredible comeback win for the Black Caps. Photo: Getty Images

The new-look Black Caps have scored an unlikely win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Mount Maunganui.

The New Zealanders won by eight runs as the Sri Lankans failed to score the 173 runs needed for victory.

It was an unlikely win because for the first half of their innings, the Sri Lankans looked as though they would cruise in, such was the ease with which openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were handling the Black Caps' bowling.

But then veteran Otago paceman Jacob Duffy struck in the 14th over, removing not just Kusal Mendis for 46, but also Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis.

It caused a big momentum shift, with Sri Lanka's chances resting with Nissanka, who continued on to a brilliant 90 off 60 balls before Tim Robinson took a fine catch at mid-wicket off Matt Henry's bowling. They still needed 20 from 10 deliveries but things capitulated in dramatic fashion.

Henry bowled Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a yorker two balls later and two more wickets fell in Zac Foulkes' final over as they finished at 164 for eight.

After the excellent opening partnership, the eight wickets fell for just 37 runs in 36 balls after Sri Lanka earlier needed just 50 runs off 42 deliveries.

Michael Bracewell clubbed 59 off 33 balls as part of a 105-run partnership with Darryl Mitchell. Photo: Getty Images

Captain Charith Asalanka thought the game was theirs.

"I'm really disappointed with the result and thought we should have done better," he told Sky Sport.

Duffy took player of the match honours with his three for 21, and captain Mitchell Santner summed it up neatly, saying "Duff changed the game for us".

The Black Caps had had a wobbly start to their innings, losing both openers Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra early to the seaming pace of left armer Biruna Fernando.

More trouble followed with Mark Chapman, Glen Phillips and Mitch Hay out cheaply and New Zealand were 65 for five, when Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell combined to rescue the innings with a 105-run partnership.

Mitchell hit 62 from 42 balls, while Bracewell scored 59 from 33 balls, which included four sixes.

"It was a massive partnership for us,'' Santner told Sky.

The second match is at Mt Maunganui on Monday and the third at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.