Early wickets key to Black Caps success

Trent Boult bowls for New Zealand against the West Indies in their recent third ODI. Photo: Getty Images

Trent Boult may not understand how the Duckworth-Lewis formula works, but he sure understands winning.

The Black Caps beat Pakistan in the opening match in their five-game one-day international (ODI) series on Saturday by 61-runs by way of Duckworth-Lewis method after rain put a stop to play.

The win was the Black Caps' eighth in a row and fast bowler Boult admitted there wasn't a lot the side could fault in their recent play.

"This is probably a good time to pull the game apart, not just individually but as a team," Boult said. "I think everyone's trying to get better and look at what areas we can improve.

"But [there's] not too much to focus on at the moment – just keep dishing out these performances and performing in front of the good crowds that we have been getting.

"There's nothing better than getting the job done in front of the crowds and doing it with a smile."

The New Zealand side will look to push their winning streak to nine in Nelson today in game two of the series, but are expecting to have to fight hard for it against a quality Pakistan side.

For Boult and his fellow bowlers, the recipe they were working towards was simple.

"There's no doubt when we take early wickets what it does in setting up the wins for our side, so that's really our focus but I'm sure they're well aware of that as well."

Together with Tim Southee, Boult was at the forefront of the Black Caps attack which left the Pakistan side reeling at 54-5, after Kane Williamson (115) and Colin Munro (58) led the Kiwi team to a total of 315-7.

The visitors managed to move to 166-6 before the rain arrived, however the early damage proved to be the difference.

"I still don't understand how the Duckworth-Lewis formula works - I don't know if too many people do - but it's one-nil in a five-match series.

"Their batting unit will be hurting a little bit. We know what sort of class is in their top order especially so we've got to be on our game."

Whether the sides can get in a full match on Tuesday will remain to be seen, with afternoon showers forecast in Nelson.