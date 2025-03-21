Eyeing elusive back-to-back wins

Jamal Todd. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago have made a couple of tweaks to their squad as they seek to produce something a little unusual in the Plunket Shield game against Auckland starting at the University Oval today.

It is five years since the Volts have strung together back-to-back victories in the toughest format of the game.

They beat Canterbury by 62 runs in Invercargill in March 2020, and followed with a three-wicket win over Central Districts at the University Oval.

The gods were so shocked at this turn of events they immediately unleashed a global pandemic.

It is a sign of how long has passed that the back-to-back victories came from a Volts side containing such names as Cam Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick and Nathan Smith.

Otago have since returned to form in the Plunket Shield, averaging one win a season, but their spirits are up.

They were good value in their 70-run win over CD in Alexandra last week, and they get the comforts of home again over the next four days.

Fast bowler Andrew Hazeldine returns to the squad in search of just a second first-class appearance this summer, while white-ball batting specialist Jamal Todd gets a chance to revive his Plunket Shield career.

Todd made his first-class debut last season, averaging a tick under 20 in eight games with a high score of 64.

Leo Carter and Travis Muller drop out of the Otago squad, while Jacob Duffy (Black Caps) and Glenn Phillips (franchise commitments) are unavailable and Max Chu and Luke Georgeson are on the injured list.

Both Otago and Auckland have won one of their six games this season.

After this, the Volts complete their season with a Plunket Shield clash with Northern Districts at the University Oval starting on March 29.