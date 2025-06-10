Former All Black turns eye to NZ's top cricketers

Daryl Gibson. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Black Daryl Gibson will take up a high performance role with New Zealand Cricket.

Gibson, who played 19 Tests for the All Blacks between 1999 and 2002, has been appointed the new chief high performance officer for New Zealand Cricket.

He takes up the position next month replacing Bryan Stronach, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the job.

Gibson is currently the head of high performance coaching at High Performance Sport New Zealand.

He has been involved in shaping the strategic direction of coaching across a wide variety of sports, supporting over 450 pathway coaches from elite to pre-high-performance levels.

Christchurch-based with Canterbury roots, Gibson has led initiatives such as the Kia Manawanui coach programme, mentoring 15 elite coaches for Paris 2024 and overseeing targeted coach education programmes.

After his playing days Gibson moved into coaching and assisted Fiji at the 2023 World Cup.

"It's a real privilege to join NZC at a time of transformation - with a new head coach, a bold five-year strategic plan, and a playing culture that exemplifies a spirit of winning with mana," Gibson said.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink was delighted to sign Gibson, noting the breadth and depth of his high performance experience.

"Daryl's experience as an All Black, combined with his strategic leadership within high performance coaching, and his educational expertise made him an outstanding candidate," said Weenink.

"His ability to foster talent and build sustainable systems aligns perfectly with NZC's vision for the future.