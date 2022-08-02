Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Former Black Cap Heath Davis comes out as gay

    Photo: John Gichigi /Allsport
    Three decades after his test debut, Heath Davis has become the first male New Zealand international cricketer to come out as gay.

    Davis played five tests and 11 ODIs for the Black Caps and had a lengthy first class career in domestic cricket as a fiery pace bowler.

    Speaking to the Spinoff and Dominion Post, Davis described a "lonely" experience in the game, leaving his teammates on nights out.

    Davis said moving clubs from Wellington to Auckland provided a freer experience.

    "Everyone in Auckland knew I was gay, in the team, but it didn't seem to be that big an issue," he said.

    "If you're sharing a room with them or something, (maybe not). On the field it was all good."

    Davis, now 50, now lives in Brisbane.

    He is one of a very few international cricketers to share their non-heterosexuality, following English wicketkeeper Steven Davies in 2011.

