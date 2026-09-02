Former Black Cap Scott Kuggeleijn has lost his short-term role with English county side Hampshire, who have done an about-turn after saying they have listened to "feedback from staff and supporters" over his recruitment.

Kuggeleijn, 34, had been due to make his debut for Hampshire against Warwickshire in a County Championship match starting last night (NZT).

The county had published on its website that he had been signed to play the last four matches of its Hampshire's season, but had not announced it on its social media platforms.

The signing prompted criticism on social media and Hampshire announced just before play started yesterday that he would not take part in the four matches.

Kuggeleijn pleaded not guilty at a 2016 trial in Hamilton to the sexual violation by rape of a 21-year-old woman. A jury was unable to reach a verdict and the case was retried a year later. He was found not guilty.

"Having reflected and listened to feedback from staff and supporters Hampshire Cricket can confirm that Scott Kuggeleijn will not represent the club," Hampshire said a statement.

"We value the passion of our fanbase and thank everyone who took the time to share their views."

Kuggeleijn, a fast-medium bowler, was selected a few months after his retrial for the Black Caps in a one-day international against Ireland in Dublin.

His selection for home T20 and one-day matches in 2019 resulted in protests.

A woman who took a sign with an anti-rape slogan to Wellington cricket stadium in a match he was playing in said she was ordered to either hand over the banner or leave the match.

As the woman and the group with her were being spoken to by security staff, other people around them began chanting "no means no".

New Zealand Cricket later apologised for the action of security staff.

"The message certainly wasn't offensive, so it was a mistake to take that course of action," said Richard Boock, NZ Cricket public affairs manager at that time.

He said at the time NZ Cricket had recently introduced an annual training module for professional cricketers, about sexual harassment, including consent and respect for women.

Kuggeleijn played three tests, two one-day matches and 18 T20 games for the Black Caps. His last game representing New Zealand was against Australia at Christchurch, in March 2024.

He has played for Northern Districts for more than a decade, including earlier this year, and most recently played for the Kingsmen in a Darwin T20 league.