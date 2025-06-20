Foxcroft heading back to CD

Otago Volts all-rounder Dean Foxcroft gets excited during a Plunket Shield match against Auckland at the University Oval last summer. Umpire John Dempsey watches the action. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dean Foxcroft has been careful not to burn any bridges with Otago.

But he has cut ties with the Volts and signed with Central Districts.

The decision was simple in the end.

He believes his cricket will be better served in Napier than in Dunedin.

"Obviously, the key thing is around having the guys around me that can make me a better player," Foxcroft told the Otago Daily Times.

"I feel that can happen at Otago also, and it can happen at CD as well where I’ve got the likes of Tom Bruce and Will Young and all those experienced guys around me.

"I’m pretty sure I can fit in with the CD team."

Otago helped develop and support Foxcroft, and his decision to move on should not be seen as a negative reflection on the association, he said.

The uncertainty around the Volts’ coaching situation and the raft of recent departures did not play a part in his decision-making process.

"No, no, it didn’t. It’s nothing to do with Otago or the change of coach or anything like that.

"I just thought, personally, I’m keen on the move and to go and play where I started my cricket in New Zealand."

Volts coach Ashley Noffke confirmed his departure earlier this month. He left with a year to run on his contract to pursue international opportunities.

Noffke had replaced Dion Ebrahim, who also left a year into his two-year extension.

Volts assistant Ben McCord left quietly towards the end of last season and has not spoken publicly about his departure.

Leading Otago batter Dale Phillips is understood to be returning to Auckland, and former Canterbury batter Leo Carter is rumoured to be leaving Otago after just a year.

It is a lot of change but there appears to be some help arriving.

Central Districts opener Jack Boyle is understood to be transferring south to Otago, and Wellington middle-order batter Troy Johnson is another name linked with a move to the Volts.

Foxcroft, a former South African under-19 representative, moved to New Zealand in 2018-19 to pursue an elite cricket career, and his first stop was with Central Districts.

But he threw his kit bag in with Otago the following season and set himself the goal of qualifying for the Black Caps.

He made an immediate impact for the Volts, performing strongly in the limited-overs formats.

That season was cut short due to Covid. The star all-rounder returned to the republic to visit family and was unable to return when New Zealand closed its borders.

Otago campaigned on his behalf to secure an exemption so he could return and take up his playing contract in 2021-22. They kept up the fight the following season but were unsuccessful and were unable to contract him for the 2022-23 season.

When the border restrictions were lifted, Foxcroft made a triumphant return.

The right-hander was impressive during the Super Smash, clobbering 424 runs at an average of 47.11.

His deeds did not go unnoticed further up the chain. He was crowned domestic player of the year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards and earned a maiden call-up for the Black Caps.

He made his debut for the Black Caps in a T20 against the UAE in Dubai in August 2023.