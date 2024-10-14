Franklin rips through Glenavy batting in Valley win

The North Otago club cricket season began with the opening round of the Borton Cup at the weekend.

Glenavy batted against Valley and looked set for a large score as they moved to 103 for one in the 15th over before Jeremiah Shields was caught for 33. Hamish McCulloch soon followed with 66.

Both wickets were taken by George Franklin, who then tore through Glenavy, taking seven for 49 in his Borton Cup debut.

Rodney van Leeuwen reached 26 as Glenavy was 177 all out in the 28th over.

Reuben Simpson, making a comeback to cricket this summer, led the Valley attack with three for 33.

In reply, Toby Growcott made 52 off 33 balls and Shannon Dunnett 74 not out as Valley reached 178 for four in 33 overs, winning by six wickets.

At Don Field, Waitaki Boys’ slumped to 47 for five against Albion.

Jordan Horrell (42) and Jaden Dowling (25) combined to move the score to 93, but another collapse resulted in them being all out for 137 in the 34th over.

Tom Squire took three for 41 for Albion, and Annesh Bose and Lyle Aitchroth both claimed two for 22.

Amal Asok marked his return to North Otago club cricket by top-scoring in Albion’s reply with 90 not out off 61 balls.

He combined with Sabareesh Ramesh (33 not out) to put on 133 for the third wicket as Albion finished with 140 for two in 21 overs, securing an eight-wicket win.

Last season’s finalists, Union and Oamaru, faced off on Don Field’s other all-weather pitch.

Union reached 78 for three before collapsing to 88 for six. Brad Fleming (30) and Sean Conlan (27 not out) steadied the innings, pushing the score to 142 for six, but after Fleming’s dismissal, the last wickets fell quickly, and Union were all out for 154 in 46 overs.

Stephan Grobler took three for 26, Asanka Gamlathge three for 16 and Hunter Wardle two for 14.

Hunter Wardle (20) and Lachlan Brookes (50) led the chase, Jordan Bartlett adding 36 and Grobler 26 not out as Oamaru finished with 157 for six in the 39th over, securing a four-wicket win.

By Scott Cameron