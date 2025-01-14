Gain, Blakely lead way for Sparks against Blaze

Olivia Gain hits out for the Sparks against the Blaze at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Photo: Getty

Otago batter Olivia Gain was dropped by Sophie Devine on 16.

It was a costly error from the White Ferns captain in her first Super Smash appearance for the Wellington Blaze this season.

Gain finished with a solid 34 runs – and was eventually caught by Devine, who made no mistake with her second chance - in a key partnership with Caitlin Blakely to help Otago to a seven-wicket win at the Basin Reserve this afternoon.

They added 73 runs and showed maturity to help Otago back after being 18 for two early.

They took the control away from Wellington, and the defending champions would have been confident having won their last nine games against Otago.

But Blakely was up to the challenge and went on to finish with her highest T20 score with an unbeaten 52.

“It was pretty fun out there,’’ Blakely told the commentary team.

“Good partnership with Gaino there in the middle so that really helped and she was really positive so made it easier for me.

“I think Gaino is so good straight and she’s a powerful player so it kind of helps me to get into my innings a little bit, work it around while she gets some boundaries, so that was nice and then [we] run well together.’’

Otago were spectacular with the ball, restricting Wellington to 109 and were lightning quick in the field with four run-outs.

Wellington elected to bat first and relied heavily on the in-form Jess Kerr, who finished unbeaten on 56 to become the competition’s leading run-scorer.

Opener Rebecca Burns struggled to get going and was caught deep by Suzie Bates for two.

Devine was also quickly removed for a duck with a replicated catch from Bates.

It left Wellington 21 for two at the end of the power play.

Kerr joined sister Melie Kerr in the middle and the duo helped settle things for the home side.

They ran hard between the wickets to compile a 59-run partnership, but Otago still held the upper hand and restricted them to just the four boundaries.

Desperate to get going, Melie Kerr (41) tried to push on, but was caught yet again by Bates at mid on.

Wellington were left at 80 for three at the end of the 16th over.

Wicketkeeper Polly Inglis took a great diving catch in front of the wicket to send Caitlin King back for a duck.

Jess McFadyen was run out the following ball to leave Wellington 81 for five.

Otago cleaned up with three run-outs in the final over to have Wellington at 109 for nine.

Kirstie Gordon led the Sparks bowling figures with two for 13.

Chasing 110, Bella James went for three and Bates (14) flicked her shot high for Jess Kerr to snaffle, leaving Otago 18 for two in the fourth over.

Gain and Blakely did the damage through the middle and comfortably rotated the strike.

Blakely eventually put the game to bed in the 19th over with a boundary.