Iconic Kiwi cricketer dies

Iconic former New Zealand cricketer Jock Edwards has died, aged 64.

Edwards, who played eight tests and six one-dayers, was famous for his big-hitting ability in the 1970s and 80s.

Central Districts Cricket Association posted a message on Facebook extending its heartfelt condolences to his family:

"All the team at CD extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Jock Edwards. An absolute legend of Nelson Cricket who played 8 Tests & 6 ODIs for NZ [Blackcaps]; represented CD [Central Stags] in 67 first-class matches & 31 one-dayers in the 70s & 80s, Jock was also a mainstay of one of Nelson's great Hawke Cup eras, the 14-match tenure that spanned 1979 to 1983 - among many other fine achievements in his career. Rest in peace, Jock."

In a statement on Twitter, Central Districts said: "Jock was a terrific team-mate and an entertainer in the game whom we know will be hugely missed".