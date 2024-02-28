Injured Conway to miss first test against Aussies

Devon Conway will miss the first test against Australia. Photo: Getty

In a last-minute blow to the Black Caps, opener Devon Conway will be sidelined for the first test against Australia, set to kick off at the Basin Reserve in Wellington tomorrow.

Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls has been called up to the squad. Nicholls was to join the squad in Wellington for training this morning.

The decision to exclude Conway comes on the heels of additional scans conducted in Wellington yesterday, revealing damage to his left thumb. Fans and the team alike anxiously await a detailed assessment of the injury and a final diagnosis, pending further medical consultations later in the week.

Conway, who injured the thumb while wicket-keeping during the second T20I at Eden Park on Friday night, expressed his disappointment at missing such a crucial match.

Coach Gary Stead shared his sentiments, acknowledging the significance of Conway’s absence.

“It’s disappointing for Devon to be ruled out on the eve of an important match,” Stead remarked.

“He’s a class player batting at the top of the order for us, and I know he was really looking forward to this series.”

Stead expressed optimism about having Nicholls back in the lineup, stating, “It’s nice to have a player of Henry’s calibre to call on. He has plenty of test experience and covers a number of positions in our batting order.”