Jensen's time with White Ferns over

Hayley Jensen at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup tournament in 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Otago Spark Hayley Jensen has called time on her White Ferns career.

Jensen, who debut for the White Ferns in both formats against the West Indies in 2014, decided it was time to move on after 11 years.

She became a regular feature in the squad after selection for the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup, and went on to represent New Zealand on 88 occasions - 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is -scoring 1988 runs and taking 76 wickets.

The 32-year-old was part of the White Ferns squad for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, played in four T20 World Cups and starred with the ball in the 2020 edition, where she was judged player of the game with figures of 3-16 in the opener against Sri Lanka.

She was also a key member of the squad that claimed bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, claiming 3-24 in the bronze medal match against England.

Jensen said it felt like the right time to step away from international cricket.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I came home from my first cricket tournament and knew I wanted to be a White Fern,” Jensen said.

“To have had the chance to live that dream is something I’ll always treasure.

“It’s been an incredible journey - filled with challenges, growth, unforgettable experiences, and the best group of people I could’ve hoped to share it with.

“It’s never easy to move on from something that’s meant this much, but I know in my heart it’s time.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and even prouder to have been part of the White Ferns environment.”

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer thanked Jensen for her contributions to the team.

- APL