Johnson gets chance, Sparks looking good

Llew Johnson trains with Otago in the nets last year. PHOTOS: ODT ARCHIVES, GETTY

Llew Johnson will get another opportunity to cement a spot in the Otago line-up when the Volts host the Northern Brave in a Super Smash game in Dunedin tomorrow.

The punishing North East Valley top order player made his debut for Otago in a T20 game as a 17-year-old nearly four years ago.

He was dropped after three games, but returned last season and impressed with a hard-hit 72 during a comfortable win against Auckland at Molyneux Park.

The 21-year-old was not able to build on that form and lost his spot again.

But he was called into the side for the rained-off game against Northern last week and is filling in again tomorrow.

He takes the spot usually occupied by Nick Kelly. Kelly has been ruled out because of his vaccination status.

It is understood the left-hander had his first shot about two weeks ago and has to wait another week before getting his second jab.

Otago convener of selectors Steve Martin confirmed once Kelly was fully vaccinated he would be available for selection again.

However, Martin said he could not comment on why Kelly had waited so long to get his first shot.

Otago Cricket Association chief executive Mike Coggan also declined to comment on Kelly’s vaccination status earlier in the week.

Kelly’s absence is a blow for a side struggling for consistency.

Katey Martin of the Sparks bats during a T20 match at University of Otago Oval in January.

He smashed a maiden first-class double century earlier in the season and has been thumping the ball in the nets.

"Absolutely, he will be [a loss]. However ... it is an opportunity for Llew Johnson to get out there and show what he is capable of."

Seamer Jake Gibson has been ruled out due to an abdominal complaint.

Jarrod McKay replaces him in the side. Matt Bacon has stiffness in his back was not considered for selection.

The Sparks meanwhile will go into today’s one-dayer and tomorrow’s T20 with plenty of confidence.

They blitzed Northern by 61-runs in a T20 at Seddon Park last Friday. Suzie Bates cracked 76 not out and has returned to some good form following her injury break.

Katey Martin and Kate Ebrahim are in the top three leading run-scorers in the one-day tournament.

Martin has scored 240 runs in four innings without being dismissed, while Ebrahim has the same tally and is averaging 80.

The Sparks have a bunch of bowlers at the top of wicket-taking list as well.

Swing bowler Emma Black is in third place with nine wickets at 15.22, while off spinner Eden Carson has seven at 16.28. Molly Loe and Sophie Oldershaw have five apiece and Jensen took six before going on leave.

Northern is still without Brooke Halliday, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Annie Ewart and Maddy Curran as they are all still yet to return from Auckland, while Eimear Richardson is on international duty with Ireland.

Volts v Northern Brave

Dunedin

Tomorrow, 1.40pm

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay.

Sparks v Nthn Districts

Dunedin

One-dayer today & T20 tomorrow

Otago Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

squad: Suzie Bates (captain), Polly Inglis, Kate Ebrahim, Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Marina Lamplough, Molly Loe, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson.