Johnson returns for big game

Punishing middle order batter Llew Johnson has recovered from a shoulder injury and has been named in the Otago side for a crunch game against Central Districts in Dunedin tomorrow.

The 22-year-old damaged his AC joint in a Super Smash game last week, but has made a speedy recovery.

He is an important part of the Otago side. The Volts approach an innings differently from some of the other sides in the tournament.

Coach Dion Ebrahim said the Volts look to build an innings and attack late.

Johnson has the role of upping the tempo, and he clobbered 46 from 27 balls in the tied match against Auckland in Queenstown earlier this year.

He swatted five sixes in that knock. It was a salient reminder of how dangerous he can be when he finds his touch.

"Our template is a little bit different, and what Llew provides is that power at the back end, and he has shown very good trends throughout the campaign by making good decisions and ensuring that our momentum is generated," Ebrahim said.

"He is learning how to construct and finish an innings and that has been his biggest focus — can he be there at the end and can he influence the game."

Fast bowler Andrew Hazeldine has been ruled out, though. He picked up a hamstring complaint on Thursday, and Travis Muller takes his spot.

"It is too early to say how long [Hazeldine will be sideline for], but we are expecting at least two weeks," Ebrahim said.

"He would have been in the squad with how he’s been trending. Obviously that is a big disappointment for Haze. I think he was starting to turn a few heads with his speed and ability to swing the ball."

Central Districts will be without former Black Cap Ross Taylor, who picked up a groin injury on Thursday and has been replaced by Ma'ara Ave.

Pace bowler Liam Dudding was also injured at training this week. All-rounder Bevan Small replaces him in the 12. He has had a couple of knee surgeries and last featured for the Stags in 2019.

The Super Smash has reached the sharp end of the tournament.

Ebrahim said, though, that it was still too early to crunch the scenarios, but winning was taking on increasing importance.

- Canterbury beat Central Districts yesterday by 58 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Chad Bowes (89 off 52) and Leo Carter (70 off 45) led in its 189 for three, before a fine all-round bowling effort restricted Central to 131 for nine.

Super Smash

Dunedin, tomorrow, 2.40pm

Otago: Hamish Rutherford (captain), Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Llew Johnson, Max Chu, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Matt Bacon, Thorn Parkes.

Central Districts: Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Will Young, Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Will Clark, Ma'ara Ave, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole, Bevan Small.